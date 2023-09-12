DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur teaching assistants (DFTA, IFT Local 4324) and security officers have been working without a contract since the previous one expired over the summer. A federal mediator was requested by the union in August after negotiations stalled with the district.
DPS61 Teaching Assistant Tara Baker loves working with Dennis kindergarten and special needs students.
"It's all just about helping kids. Whether it's helping to reach 504 goals, or IEP goals — or whether it's helping kindergartens with the big adjustment of the day," Baker told WAND News.
But she's also a single mom and she says DPS61 salaries are not keeping up.
"I'm working three jobs at the moment. I work during the day as a TA, and then I work the extended care program through DPS after school and then I'm also working another job — just to pay my bills," Baker explained.
DFTA President, Michelle Mitchell, said TA pay has been one of the main sticking points in negotiations.
"They see it as dollar signs that we're asking for, we see it as support for our kids," Mitchell told WAND News.
Mitchell said teaching assistants are the backbone of schools.
"When some of the kids go to their classroom, the teachers don't have the time to stop and talk to the kids. But we're there making sure that we're having that listening ear to make sure those kids are heard," Mitchell said.
TAs and security officers have been working without a contract and are dealing with a staff shortage. There are 20 open teaching assistant positions in DPS61.
"For those people who are here, show appreciation for us, that we continue to work, even though there is a shortage, we're still here," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said there are other policies and procedures being negotiated. But many told WAND News, pay is their top concern.
"The biggest point for me is the salary just because I'm struggling," Baker explained.
A mediator will moderate a meeting with union leaders and the district on Monday. WAND News will continue following this developing story.
