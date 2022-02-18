DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old was arrested for tying someone up and beating them with a pipe wrench.
Ethan Dickerson, 19, was arrested on Thursday for Attempted First Degree Murder, Home Invasion and Hate Crime.
Dickerson appeared before a Macon County judge on Friday morning for a bond hearing. According to Judge Rodney Forbes, in a sworn statement Dickerson tied a victim to a chair and beat them with a pipe wrench. Judge Forbes read the statement further stating police arrived and arrested Dickerson.
The teen's bond was set at $1 million.
