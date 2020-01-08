DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Transitional Housing Complex - a new facility in Decatur aiming to help released prisoners reintegrate into society - offered a look inside its doors Wednesday.
"This has been in the making for a little over two years," said Jesse R. Bates, the organization's president and CEO. "I think now we're actually prepared and ready to receive residents."
The DTHC has a mission of helping newly-released prisoners re-enter society successfully. They'll also be helping both men and women with recovery from drug addiction.
"We'll be accepting people from the Illinois Department of Corrections as well as the Illinois Department of Human Services," Bates said.
While the property has stood since 1950, Bates purchased it two years ago. On Wednesday, a tour unveiled the renovations that have been made since.
"This facility has 50 units, 21 individual rooms, and we have 29 single rooms," Bates said.
The complex will offer a variety of programs, like job training, culinary education, and preparation for independent living. Bates said it will also have positive economic impacts on the area.
"It'll probably create a minimum of 15 jobs (and) it could turn into 20 over time," he said. "We also hope to have one of the largest volunteer forces in the whole city."
Bates said if the DTHC is successful, it will help many area adults live, work and function effectively in society, which is a win for everyone.
"Now it's up and ready to go," he said. "We're just waiting on residents, and we hope to really, really be a blessing to the city."