DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting victim from Saturday night in Decatur has died, according to the Macon County Coroner's Office.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said, Shemilah Sanders, 22, died Tuesday afternoon in the intensive care unit at Decatur Memorial Hosptial. Sanders suffered a gunshot wound to her neck in the shooting near the Garfield underpass.
Day said Sanders was taken to the hospital on Saturday night in "grave condition."
The Decatur Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting.
As of Tuesday, Paul M. Folks was charged with attempted murder. According to Macon County States Attorney Jay Scott, the charges have not been changed yet. They are still waiting on the investigation reports from police.
The second suspect was arrested for firing a gun at the location. However, police don't believe this suspect, Lavanski Folks, is the one who shot the victim. Police say Paul is Lavanski’s uncle.
The coroner's office said an autopsy is pending for Wednesday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other detail will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police at 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.