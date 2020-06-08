DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A second arrest has been made in the attempted murder of a 22-year-old Decatur woman.

Police say Paul M. Folks was arrested on attempted murder charges on Monday by the US Marshals Service around 8:10 p.m. Police say based on crime scene evidence and witness statements Paul Folks was the suspect who shot the woman in the head.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of E Garfield Ave. around 9:45 Saturday evening. WAND News crews saw a large police presence as officers processed a crime scene underneath the Garfield Ave. overpass by the railroad.

A second suspect, Lavanski Folks, was arrested for firing towards a group of people. However, police don't believe he is the one who shot the victim. Police say Paul is Lavanski’s uncle.

The victim remained on life support as of Monday evening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other detail will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police at 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.