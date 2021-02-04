SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Federal defendants charged with involvement in an attempted escape from the Sangamon County Jail have been indicted on federal charges.
Four total people are charged, including 38-year-old Randy Bull of Alton and three other Springfield suspects, including 36-year-old James Russwinkel, 40-year-old Joshua Beechler and 26-year-old Allison Poorman.
As WAND News previously reported, the suspects are accused of conspiring from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7, 2020 to deliver items to Bull and Russwinkel in the jail that would allow them to escape. The indictment said Poorman, who is Russwinkel's friend, along with others, bought items including a hack saw, saw blades, nylon rope a pry bar and smoke bombs. Beechler, who is an associated with Russwinkel and Poorman, is accused of going to the jail and delivering the items.
Prosecutors said Bull and Russwinkel brought the items into their cell by using a hole they cut into a jail cell window.
Each defendant is charged with conspiracy to commit escape of prisoners in custody and conspiracy to possess contraband in prison. These counts carry a sentence of up to five years in prison if the suspects are found guilty. Bull and Russwinkel each face two counts of possession of contraband in prison, which could mean as many as five to 10 years behind bars, depending on the prohibited item.
Beechler and Poorman face two counts each of providing contraband in prison, which has a possible penalty of as many as five to 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors said Bull and Russwinkel were both ordered by a judge in the fall of 2020 to be detained in the Sangamon County Jail. Both were in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Each faces federal drug-related charges. Bull is charged with distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, while Russwinkel is accused of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of meth.
