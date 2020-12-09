SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman and two inmates are accused of breaking out a window of a Sangamon County Jail cell.
On Dec. 6 around 3:30 p.m. the sheriff's office got a tip of a broken window on the south side of the complex in the jail.
Correctional officers saw a broken window on the 3rd floor.
They found the cell where the window was broken and discovered a hole 3 to 4 inches in diameter.
They questioned the inmates in the cell, James C. Russwinkel, 36, and Randy Bull, 38. Both are federal inmates and neither would cooperate with detectives.
Detectives are reviewing potential charges and conducting more interviews.
While they are not sure how the window was broken, officials said they found contraband in the cell.
Detectives also said they developed information that Allison M. Poorman 26, of Springfield was helping Russwinkle and Bull by giving them with items that were used to damage the window.
Detectives arrested Poorman on Dec. 8 during a traffic stop at 3rd and Keys in Springfield.
She is being held in the Sangamon County Jail on charges of bringing contraband into a Penal institution.
The investigation is ongoing.
