(WAND) - A new report claims that delivery drivers are sampling food delivery orders.
According to a recent survey by restaurant food supplier and distributor US Foods, both consumers and deliver workers were asked about their "habits and pain points" when it comes to ordering and delivering meals.
The study shows that 25 percent of the 500 delivery drivers surveyed munched on food from an order.
US Food surveyed 1,518 Americans who have used a food delivery apps and 497 American adults who said they have worked for a delivery app service.
They found that the average had two food delivery apps on their smartphone and most ordered from those three times a month. The most popular apps included Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates — all of which are third-party delivery services that partner with restaurants and grocery stores to bring food to peoples' homes.
Not only did 28 percent of delivery drivers admit to taking nibbles of an order, but 17 percent of customers said they'd experience a delivery driver left their food outside and didn't hand it to them.
A majority of customers said they would support restaurants investing in "tamper-evident labels" in the future.