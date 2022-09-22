HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies were called out to a home near Harristown Wednesday night after they said a man fired shots inside while his wife and 6-month-old baby were there.
Around 9:45 p.m. Macon County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address that is not being disclosed for a domestic violence call.
They learned from a 911 call that a 29-year-old man was threatening to harm himself. He had previously fired a round inside the home, but no one was hurt. Deputies said when they arrived they heard another shot from inside.
>>Channahan Police Department locates man in Endangered Missing Person Advisory
The wife and baby were able to get out of the home and meet with deputies who took them to a safe location.
Within minutes of the wife and child leaving, deputies said the man came out on his own, unarmed, and was taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
His name is being withheld at this time, and police said criminal charges are being held until he is cleared to be released from the hospital.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.