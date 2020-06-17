DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man robbed a woman of multiple items after cutting her with a weapon, deputies said.
It happened on June 1 in the 1800 block of E. Cantrell St., deputies said, when the victim and Dustin E. Black, 34, were in a car. They were arguing over money to be used for gas, according to sworn statements.
Deputies said Black starting hitting the woman with a closed fist, then took out a 3-inch knife and cut the lanyard for her car keys. Deputies said he also cut the top side of her wrist with what was described as a "glass breaking tool" on the end of the knife.
Black stole two cell phones, the victim's cigarettes and her wallet, which contained cash, the documents said.
Authorities said they caught Black on the afternoon of June 16, when he was hiding in a wooded area southeast of the East Cantrell Street and East Jasper Street intersection in Decatur. Deputies said Black dropped a green bag before he was placed in handcuffs, which contained a small bag with 1.5 grams of crack cocaine inside and four small bags of meth that weighed 4.7 grams.
Black faces preliminary charges of armed robbery, domestic battery, possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $65,000 in Macon County.
