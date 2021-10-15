LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WAND) - A teacher accused of keeping marijuana edibles in a student prize box faces a drug possession charge, NBC News reports.
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, has since been fired from the South Carolina school district where authorities said this happened. An incident report said Weiss bought a mixed bag of candy from Dollar General to give students, and on Sept. 13, a student grabbed "Stoney Patch Kids" gummies from the box, thinking they were Sour Patch Kids.
According to the report, Weiss took the edible pack from this student and said they should pick something else. The student returned to the box and happened to find another pack of edibles.
At an after-school daycare program, a teacher noticed the bag was not Sour Patch Kids and reached out to the school. According to an arrest warrant, the assistance principal then found another pack of marijuana gummies in the prize box, and deputies discovered Weiss had THC edibles in her home.
According to packaging, the gummies have 350 milligrams of THC. They are illegal in South Carolina, the Lexington County sheriff said.
