BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - A deputy who saved a drowning infant with fast action in Beardstown was recognized for his work.
Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn said the rescue happened on the evening of Dec. 14, when the county's ETSB received a report of a 9-month-old infant drowning at a Beardstown residence. The Cass County Sheriff's office and Beardstown police quickly responded.
Deputy Alec Bunfill reacted quickly and without hesitation by taking the infant from a family member and performing life-saving techniques. This allowed the child to expel water from their airway and breathe again.
Bunfill then transferred the child to Beardstown fire paramedics when they arrived. They continued to treat the child and provide Advanced Life Support care to stabilize them. The child then went to HSHS St. John's Hospital for more treatment and observation.
Ohrn commended the deputy for his heroic actions.
"Deputy Bunfill’s actions reflect great credit upon himself, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and the law enforcement profession," Ohrn said in a Facebook post. "Without his immediate and effective intervention, the likelihood of a positive outcome would have been greatly reduced. The infant’s situation was also improved by the extraordinary care and transport provided by Beardstown Fire Department paramedics.
"Every day, emergency service personnel perform heroic acts that do not garner national headlines. Cass County is extremely fortunate to have police officers like Deputy Bunfill and the other emergency personnel who responded to the scene."
