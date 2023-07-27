DECATUR, (ILL.) - The extreme heat wave isn't stopping hundreds of show goers at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Many lined up in the blistering heat two hours before country artist Riley Green's sold-out show.
"When you're waiting in line make sure you have a bottle of water with you, cause our line will be long tonight to get in," said Mike Wilcott, general manager of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
Wilcott said before the show, they've been reminding attendees to hydrate. The staff has also been preparing to battle the high temperatures.
"Also letting them know we have staff on hand tonight to help with any medical emergency that arises. If you get too hot or whatever, we got plenty of people here with first aid training and EMT training as well," said Wilcott.
Staff has been setting up since 9 a.m. Wilcott tells WAND, Thursday night's show is sold out.
"This has been our craziest year yet, as far as attendance goes. We've had two sell outs historically from 2019 to 2022. And we've had our fourth one tonight for this season alone."
