CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works is moving from the downtown Champaign location to a new stand-alone location at the 'Carle at The Fields' development in southwest Champaign.
DESTIHL signed a long-term lease agreement with Green Street Realty for the move.
"Since opening our new production brewery in May 2017 and especially throughout this past year, we have utilized our pilot brewhouse for experimenting and innovating with new beer styles and now new brands which are ready to scale up for distribution in 2019 throughout our 30-state footprint," said Matt Potts, Founder and CEO of DESTIHL Brewery.
Construction of the new 10,000 square feet restaurant and brewpub will start this fall.
It is slated to open in the summer of 2020.
DESTIHL will serve as an anchor restaurant for the development.
More details about the new brewpub location, including construction progress, will be announced at a later date on DESTIHL's website.