DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is warning concert goers of a spam account offering free tickets to the Beach Boys concert.
The Amphitheater announced on Monday the Beach Boys will be taking the stage later this August.
According to the Devon's Facebook page a spam account claiming to be the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is asking people to follow a link to claim free Beach Boys tickets.
The Devon insures they would never ask for credit card information unless someone was purchasing tickets, and anyone who did go through with the link, should contact your bank immediately.
The fake page has been blocked and reported.
