SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Diocese of Springfield has issued guidelines for its members in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Leaders said they have been monitoring the coronavirus since the start of 2020. Information was sent to priests and deacons on Feb. 28, 2020, and more guidelines about how to safely avoid its spread were released Thursday.
People who attend Mass are asked to not hold hands while praying the “Our Father”. Also, when turning to others and saying “peace be with you” during the Sign of Peace, people should avoid physical contact and just bow their heads toward each other.
In regard to Holy Communion, the church wants offering the Precious Blood with the chalice to be suspended. The public is reminded that offering the Precious Blood to all faithful at each Mass is not required.
“It is up to the local Pastor or Parochial Administrator to determine whether or not to offer the chalice with the Precious Blood at any given celebration of the Mass in that parish,” a press release from the Diocese said. “Reception via the chalice is optional at all Masses, as our Lord is fully present in both species. It is advisable to remind the faithful of this at Masses.”
People can still receive Holy Communion on the tongue – which is sanitary when properly done – and by hand.
The clergy is advised to consider not shaking hands when greeting crowds after masses, or in other settings where it’s impossible to practice proper hand-washing.
More details about new Diocese guidelines can be found in the PDF document attached to this story.