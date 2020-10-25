"He’s been a big force bringing this sport to Central Illinois, whether it’s through course design in the area in the area or running leagues, without him, this course [Dodd's Park] would not be here today," Gray said.
Wallis is one of the founders of the Champaign County Disc Golf League, helping bring people all of ages together for a game of disc golf.
"It’s a sport that anyone can enjoy you don’t have to be athletic. You don’t even have to be good to come out and have fun," said Walls. "I’ve played with four-year-olds, I’ve also played with 90-year-olds. It’s a lifetime sport."
Wallis tells WAND news he loves the sport more now than he did when first discovered it. He wants to continue to build courses and bring more people into the game.
"We are so welcoming that even the first game you come play is completely free," Wallis said.
For more information on the league and how to get involved, visit their Facebook page.
