RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Wilbur Wallis had no idea what Disc Golf was, but once he learned about the sport, his life changed. 
 
"I came home to my wife and told her I hope you like it too because I am going to be doing this for the rest of my life," said Walls.
 
Wallis has been playing Disc Golf for 34 years. He has played in different leagues and traveled the country for the sport. He has visited 18 states and participated in 385 courses, thanks to Disc Golf. 
 
Not only does Wallis play, he creates. He has created golf courses around Central Illinois. A longtime friend and teammate, Will Gray, says this sport would not be what it is today without Wallis. 
 

"He’s been a big force bringing this sport to Central Illinois, whether it’s through course design in the area in the area or running leagues, without him, this course [Dodd's Park] would not be here today," Gray said.

 

Wallis is one of the founders of the Champaign County Disc Golf League, helping bring people all of ages together for a game of disc golf. 

 

"It’s a sport that anyone can enjoy you don’t have to be athletic. You don’t even have to be good to come out and have fun," said Walls. "I’ve played with four-year-olds, I’ve also played with 90-year-olds. It’s a lifetime sport."

 

Wallis tells WAND news he loves the sport more now than he did when first discovered it. He wants to continue to build courses and bring more people into the game. 

 

"We are so welcoming that even the first game you come play is completely free," Wallis said. 

 

For more information on the league and how to get involved, visit their Facebook page

 

