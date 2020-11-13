DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Tierra Brown is the first of many in her family. She's the first to step out of her comfort zone and pursue entrepreneurship.
Brown is also the first in her family to graduate from college and receive her masters degree. The Danville native is also the first to establish the first Black dance studio in her city.
"This was a dream come true," Brown sighed. "It's just everything."
Her eagerness to dance started when she was eight years old. That passion grew while being part of a dance group at Danville High School. Brown said she used to perform at "the dust bowl."
It was not until after college when an opportunity turned her love for dance into a business. At first, Brown said everything was lined for rejection, but "God said yes." Her connections are already making an impact to her dance students.
During the month of October, Brown invited Dexter Brown, a majorette expert from Atlanta, for an intense three-day-boot camp.
"A lot of people in the community that are not able to branch out and get the experience, so why not bring it to them?" Tierra said.
This, while giving young people a space to express themselves using fine art. To (Tierra) Brown, she's shaping and molding young dancers to be who they want to be. If students could take one lesson from Brown, it's "stick to your goals."
"Your vision is not for everybody else to understand, to process, nothing," Brown said. "In the result, they'll understand it."
Brown said she wants to create youth programs and own a talent agency in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.