ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A local business in downtown Arcola has welcomed customers inside for more than 5 decades.
Yoder's Homestead Shop and Furniture is owned by Dale and Bonnie Yoder, but store was started more than 50 years ago by Dale's older brother Elvin Yoder.
Co-owner, Bonnie said the store has changed over the years. It started as a place where people could come and buy souvenirs.
"We were more or less appealing to visitors, but we changed and we got into furniture and we always have decor," she said.
The store sells various pieces of furniture like chairs, tables and bedroom suits. It also has kids toys, food items and Arcola gear for fans needing school spirit before the big game.
"We have a little bit of everything I guess."
However, it's not just items for sale the quaint store features. If customers walk in and look up at the walls they will notice more than 300 vintage lunch boxes on display. The Yoder's started collecting them over the years as they would travel to get furniture. The couple would stop in antique stores along their journey.
The lunch boxes started out on display in the Yoder's home, but Bonnie and Dale decided to move them to the store in downtown Arcola for people to see the collection.
"A lot of times husbands don't like to shop and so that would be something for them to look at."
These lunch boxes feature old western films, classic cartoon characters and even shows Dale and Bonnie grew up watching.
"It's interesting to see the ones people remember carrying or which ones they wish they could have carried," Bonnie shared. "It's fun and creates conversation."
The lunch boxes aren't for sale, they are only for display. Yoder's Homestead Shop and Furniture is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 to 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.