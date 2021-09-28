LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- Lincoln Illinois is home to the World's largest covered wagon.
The wagon is getting ready to celebrate it's 20th birthday. David Bentley is the man behind the design of the wagon.
"It means a lot to me that I brought it out on veterans day, that day I showed it to the world so people could see it and now that it's been 20 years later," Bentley said.
The wagon features Abraham Lincoln sitting atop 12 foot wagon wheels reading a book about law. Bentley wanted to symbolize Lincoln riding into Illinois from Kentucky on a wagon.
Bentley unveiled it on veteran's day because he served in the military. He calls it an honor for his creation to now being a route 66 tourist attraction.
"I can't imagine how many people have smiled when they've seen this wagon. That's what makes me feel better than anything that someone can see something that they've never seen before," Bentley said.
There is no charge to see the wagon - you can't miss it driving on route 66 when you drive into Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.