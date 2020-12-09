CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Target and a former employee at a Champaign location have settled a discrimination lawsuit.
A year ago, Santiago Calle, who worked as a barista at the Target location on North Prospect Avenue beginning in 2017, claimed in the suit coworkers harassed him because he did not conform to traditional gender stereotypes. The lawsuit said the coworkers "perceived him as being homosexual" and used homophobic slurs, according to The News-Gazette.
Calle also claimed supervisors had him do tasks that weren't in his job description, which "were considered to be masculine in nature, such as lifting heavy products and retrieving carts." He claimed he got a last chance agreement from management in October 2018 for "allegedly 'creating too much drama'" after going to them with his concerns.
Calle ultimately lost his job two months after this, "allegedly due to a customer complaint," the lawsuit said. At the time the lawsuit was filed, a spokesperson with Target told The News-Gazette discrimination claims were unfounded and the firing was for performance reasons.
The newspaper said the lawsuit has been settled, but terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. Both sides had a November settlement conference before Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long.
A court filing the newspaper obtained said the suit was dismissed with prejudice. This means the lawsuit can't be filed again and each side must pay their own court costs and attorney fees.
“This matter has been resolved, and there aren’t any additional details we’ll be able to share,” said Target spokeswoman Jenna Reck.
Calle's attorney, Ron Langacker, declined to comment when the newspaper reached out.
