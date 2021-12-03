CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Unit 4 district officials said someone made a claim a gun was involved in fights that occurred at Central High School, forcing a lockdown of the building.
An updated statement said there were "several fights" Friday morning at the school. A "very large group of students" rushed out of the school at one point and one student yelled that a gun was involved, the district said.
Officials then called 911 and the lockdown began.
"Following a detailed search, the building was deemed safe and the lockdown was lifted around 1:40 this afternoon," the statement said. "At this time, there is no evidence to confirm a weapon was involved or fired during this incident. We are grateful for the immediate response from the law enforcement community including Champaign PD, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Illinois Police Department.
"Central High School is now operating on its regular schedule."
Champaign police spokesperson Tom Yelich confirmed with WAND News there were "large fights" at Central High School. According to him, there was no confirmation of a gun going off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.