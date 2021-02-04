DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials are urging people to limit Super Bowl parties to avoid spreading COVID-19.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is reminding people to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep the virus under control. During a Super Bowl LV celebration, people should wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.
According to HSHS St. Mary's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings, people can still spread COVID-19 to others even if they have been vaccinated.
“After you are vaccinated, your body knows what to do with the virus if you become exposed, so you don’t get sick or at least as severely ill. However, we don’t yet know if you can pass it to others while your immune system is doing its work,” he said. “Let’s get to the goal line! Large gatherings could spread this disease, resulting in an unfortunate penalty that affects everyone. Help us achieve immunity!”
Jennings recommends people keep a Super Bowl party small and limit it to only people who live in the same household. This is because people can't keep on masks while eating gameday food.
Health leaders recommend practicing the following:
- Opt for a more digital experience by watching the game together, virtually; Zoom is offering free football backgrounds for a limited time around Feb. 7.
- Keep hand sanitizer in common areas like the kitchen and living room.
- While outside does allow for more social distancing, the extremely cold temperatures expected Sunday may make this option too dangerous in some areas.
- Consider individual foods servings to avoid sharing utensils and passing dishes.
- If serving drinks, consider pre-mixing a few cocktails and serving from a pitcher to avoid everyone handling the same ingredients and bottles.
Other things to keep in mind on gameday include:
- If you don’t feel well, stay home and away from others.
- Do not drink and drive; designate a sober driver if celebrating away from home.
- Always wear your seat belt when traveling.
- Be mindful of putting extra stress on your heart.
Jennings said people should take action if they get stressed out or really excited during the matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.
“If you feel shortness of breath, chest pressure or chest pain, you need to get medical help right away,” he said. “St. Mary’s emergency department is safe and open 24/7 if you need care.”
