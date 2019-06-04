SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - When someone walks into the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office they can feel stressed or even a bit emotional, but Dan Wright and others in the office are doing everything they can to make sure victims of violent crimes are safe and supported.
A few years ago, with the help of St. Louis based, Duo the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office was able to get a courthouse facility dog to assist crime victims, witnesses and others during stressful stages of legal proceedings.
"When folks come in contact with our office it's unfortunate, because they've suffered through a very traumatic event," explained Dan Wright, Sanagmon County State's Attorney. "Further contact with the justice system is often more traumatic."
With the help of Duo, Dan Wright and handlers Tami Richmond, Holli Gleason and Diane Bell the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office was able to provide Gibson the black Labrador to anyone needing comfort or support.
"Gibson has been a calming effect in what can be the midst of a terrible storm in someone's life," said Wright.
Gibson is used in forensic interviews, trails as well as other places around the courthouse. Diane Bell, one of Gibson's handlers, said Gibson has sat with victim's families on murder cases. He's sat in meeting where they were preparing for trials. Bell added Gibson also makes his way over to the child advocacy center where he will sit with children while they are being interviewed.
"It's very difficult for these people to come here and relive what they've been through and when they see Gibson, there's just immediate relaxation," explained Bell.
Wright and Bell both agreed Gibson's help around the office has made a huge impact. Bell recalled one moment when they were in a plea and the victim was holding Gibson's leash with a tight grip while he laid at her feet. Bell said once the plea was over she saw the victim grip loosen and a sigh of relief.
"Gibson has the wonderful sense of knowing who needs just a little extra comfort and a little special attention," said Bell.
While he works closely with victims, Wright explained Gibson makes an impact on anyone who walks through his doors.
"Gibson has made an impact, more than we have ever realized. Anyone who comes in contact with him at the courthouse, whether it's staff at the State's Attorney's Office, other offices, law enforcement officers," explained Wright. "Dog's just have calming therapeutic effect, which has been an impactful tool in our office."
Gibson is from Duo, based out of St. Louis. Duo is an organization with assistance dogs for all needs. Before Gibson was brought to Sangamon County he was trained by an inmate in the Illinois Department of Corrections.No county funds were used to purchase Gibson.