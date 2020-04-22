RAYMOND, Ill. (WAND) - The Montgomery County Health Department said an employee at the Raymond Dollar General Store has tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department said they have been in contact with the corporate office and they have been very cooperative. The store has instituted proper cleaning protocols before the case. At this time the store remains open.
The store will provide face masks and gloves for their safety and the safety of their customers.
According to the health department, shopping at the store in the last two weeks does not make you a "close contact." They said that simply shopping at a the store does not mean you were exposed.
The health department will continue to monitor situation at the location.