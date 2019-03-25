LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested for domestic battery and assault after officers said he held an armed standoff with Lincoln police.
It happened Friday night in the 500 block of North Hamilton St.
A woman and children had fled the home. The suspect, Elijah Phillips, was barricaded inside. Police said he had been drinking and was armed with a gun.
Officials heard one gunshot fired inside the home.
Neighbors were evacuated for safety.
Illinois State Police were requested for negotiations, but before they arrived, Phillips came out of the house.
Police said he was armed with a knife. Officers were able to subdue him with a Taser.
As officers cleared the home, they found a gas line was damaged in the basement and was filling the house with gas.
The Lincoln Fire Department shut down gas service to the home and safely vented it.
Police said the only one who was injured was the female victim who escaped from the home. Police said she had injuries from domestic battery. She was treated at the hospital and released.
Phillips was taken for a mental health evaluation and then arrested for aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery.
The investigation is ongoing.