ILLINOIS (WAND) : You can use the boxes that bring you your online orders to give back to a charity of your choice through Givebackbox.com
As you get your holiday orders in the mail - you can expect plenty of cardboard boxes too. Instead of throwing them away, here's how you can give back to charities. Once you get your online orders, take everything out of the box and fill it with items you want to donate.
CEO and Founder Monika Wiela tells WAND, it's a simple way to donate from the comfort of your own home. She says anyone just has to, "take out new things, take the same box, put inside the box any clothes shoes or any items that you no longer need and want to donate, then you go to givebackbox.com, print a shipping label and then ship the donation."
They have many charities to choose from - from women's charities to animal ones to children's charities. Learn more here.
