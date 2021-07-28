DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dove Inc. said it is recruiting for multiple open positions.
Several positions, ranging from maintenance to specialists, are open. This can be a person's chance to advocate for women and families who haven't had the support.
"We seek out to be advocates for those who are domestic violence victims and those who experience homeless situations," said Dove Inc. Human Resources Specialist Holly Gulick. "We seek them out to help them."
Workforce Investment Solutions is offering a virtual recruiting event at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29. Call (217)875-8751 to secure an invitation.
