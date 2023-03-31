DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Advocates for domestic violence victims are reminding the public of resources, in the wake of a violent domestic incident Thursday that led to an officers involved shooting.
Dove Inc. said 15% of all violent crimes in the United States are associated with domestic violence. According to the nonprofit, 1 in 3 women, and 1 in 4 men, will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.
"Domestic violence is something that occurs behind closed doors and typically isn't something that people talk about. It can be dismissed as, 'Oh well this is just someone in a relationship struggle, that's what relationships are like.' But violence is a learned behavior, so it's people who grow up in violent homes or maybe they see those," Kelsey Probber, the Domestic Violence Program Director for Dove Inc, told WAND News.
Dove Inc. operates an emergency shelter for those fleeing domestic violence situations. They also run a 24/7 hotline at 217-423-2238. More information can be found at DoveINC.org.
