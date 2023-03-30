DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was stabbed, and the suspect was shot during a domestic violence call in Decatur early Thursday morning that ended in an officer involved shooting.
Decatur Police were called to a domestic in the 400 block of E. Orchard just before 4 a.m.
Police said the call was that a man was threatening a juvenile with a knife.
The adult male suspect was identified as Steven L. Hirstein, 43.
When police arrived they said they found a 34-year-old woman, identified as the mother of the juvenile, who had been stabbed and slashed. Her injuries were not life threatening.
She was released from the hospital later Thursday morning.
Hirstein was identified by police as the woman's boyfriend.
Prior to arriving on scene, Decatur officers learned Hirstein was wanted for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery from previous incidents.
Officers said Hirstein was hiding in a bathroom when they arrived.
Police said that as they confronted Hirstein and tried to get him to surrender, "a confrontation ensued and two Decatur Police officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."
DPD later clarified that Hirstein had charged at officers with a knife.
Hirstein was shot in both hands and one arm. First aid was rendered until he could be taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.
Hirstein is currently under guard, and upon his release from DMH, he will be arrested on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Assault related to this incident.
No officers were injured.
Two officers fired their weapons. Those officers are on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation. That is standard procedure.
The officers involved are not being identified at this time. However, one is an 8-year veteran and the other recently completed his first year as a police officer. Both officers are assigned to the Patrol Division on the night shift. This incident was captured on the body-cameras of multiple officers, including those that fired their weapons.
Illinois State Police are handling the investigation into the officers' use of force and the original domestic violence call.
DPD said they hope to release body cam video of the incident sometime next week.
