SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A $1.5 million expansion of Floyd's Thirst Parlor in downtown Springfield would bring the city's first rooftop bar.
Andrew Denton, managing partner of Floyd's, said leaders hope this project will lead other businesses to come to the downtown area.
"We just want to make something really kind of special and unique and hopefully inspire other people to do the same thing," he said.
The expansion would add to a building that has been in the area for almost 20 years.
"We're gonna add an elevator to our existing business where we didn't have one, two fully functional restrooms, a bar with seating capacity at an actual physical bar for close to 18 people, standing and seating room for 130. We want to be able to host events, we want to add a kitchen, so we will have food as well," said Denton.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said a rooftop bar like this is something the city has been wanting in the downtown area for years.
"What it does do is change the dynamics of downtown," Langfelder said. "The parklets, the street scene is one but when you look up you see them in bigger cities where they do have rooftops, so that will change the skyline so to speak with regards to that dynamic and bringing new vitality to downtown."
If approved by city council, a third of this project would be funded by Downtown Revitalization TIF money. If that happens, Denton said they plan to open the rooftop in May.
"We love downtown and we want to kind of help bring more business and positivity to it. We just want to bring something cool," he said.
Funding was approved by the city's economic and community development commission and now waits final approval by city council.
That vote will take place in November.
