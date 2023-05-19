CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, dozens gathered in West Side Park for the Fallen Officers Memorial.
Community members paid their respects to the brave men who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Champaign Police remembered the lives of Ofc. Thomas Dodsworth, Ofc. Robert Tatman and Ofc. Chris Oberheim.
"These men gave their worth and gave more than we could ever ask for. We will carry their memory with us forever," said Champaign Police Chief Timothy Tyler.
Friday marked the 2nd anniversary of the murder of Ofc. Oberheim. His close family and friends were at the memorial in West Side Park as the Champaign Police Department honored his life and legacy.
"It's one of those days you remember every little detail," said his brother Joe. "Chris was a public servant. He always gave of himself."
During Friday's ceremony, members from the Champaign Police Department read the names and the stories of the 3 Champaign Officers killed in the line of duty. Chief Tyler said the ceremony was a time to reflect and remember the fallen in Champaign and throughout the country.
"I've been doing this job for 30 years and when I was younger I lost my best friend and today is his birthday," he said.
The Champaign County Sheriff also held a fallen officer memorial outside the Champaign County Courthouse. During the ceremony, the Champaign County Sheriff's Department read the names of law enforcement officers from Champaign County who died in the line of duty.
