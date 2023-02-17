DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The fix is in. A total of sixty cats were spayed or neutered in Decatur as part of a local Spay Day.
The surgeries were performed by volunteers of the Northgate Pet Clinic and the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Nationally, February is Spay or Neuter Your Pet Awareness Month. The procedures were performed on cats whose owners are in lower income brackets.
“It’s a community project. The Humane Society and my staff we try to get together,” said Northgate’s Dr. Larry Baker. “Otherwise (the cats) wouldn’t be spayed or neutered and we’d end up with a lot of extra cats in Decatur. There are too many cats right now.”
The first Spay Day was held in 2003. This is the first one since the start of the COVID pandemic.
