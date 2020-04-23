DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old on Thursday.
Police responded to the 1400 block of East William Street around 3 p.m. Officers say they were called in reference to a person being shot.
When they arrived they found evidence a shooting had taken place.
Officers located a 17-year-old victim who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County Coroner.
DPD is investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call 217-424-2711.
The coroner's office will release the name of the victim once next of kin is notified.
