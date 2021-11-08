DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur police lieutenant will be taking on a much bigger role with a promotion to deputy chief of police!
Lt. Brad Allen, a Decatur native, has been a police officer for close to 24 years. He started with the Decatur Police Department in January 1998 and served as an auxiliary police officer before joining the department full time.
Allen is a native of Decatur and is a graduate of MacArthur High School. He has a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and brings a wealth of experience to the table, according to a DPD Facebook post, as he served as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant.
Allen has worked in all three DPD divisions and has a deep knowledge of departmental operations.
He received his badge Monday from Interim Chief Shane Brandel. The promotion takes effect immediately.
