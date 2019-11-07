DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants and the Decatur Public Schools district have scheduled a meeting to further discuss contract negotiations.
The Decatur Public School district says the mediation session is tentatively set for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. In a statement sent Thursday evening to WAND-TV, Illinois Federation of Teachers Field Service Director John Nadler said DFTA is looking forward to sitting down with the DPS board.
A federal mediator guided both the union and DPS through the process.
This comes days after leaders of the Decatur teaching assistants union announced they filed charges against Decatur Public Schools. There are two unfair labor practice charges against the district after the cancellation of insurance coverage for its members. The charges also allege union election interference and a failure by the school board "to bargain in good faith".
After striking for three days and returning to class Friday, Nov. 1, members of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA) learned they had lost health insurance benefits, which have since been reinstated.
The parties have met four times with the federal mediator present. Their contract expired on June 30. Negotiations are at a stand still on health insurance and wages.
DFTA members plan to stand outside of One Main Place from 3 p.m. to dusk next week in order to raise awareness about the contract situation.