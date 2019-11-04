DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders of the Decatur teaching assistants union have announced charges filed against Decatur Public Schools.
There are two unfair labor practice charges against the district after the cancellation of insurance coverage for its members. The charges also allege union election interference and a failure by the school board "to bargain in good faith".
After striking for three days and returning to class Friday, members of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA) learned they had lost health insurance benefits.
In a statement issued over the weekend, DFTA President Paula Busboom said members received letters saying life insurance benefits were removed. She called that situation "just one more thing in a string of cruelties that the district is imposing".
WAND-TV received a DPS statement in response to comments about the letters, saying the letters were sent at the start of the strike because the employees were not working and there was a lag of time before the letters came. According to Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout, employees weren't working enough hours to contribute to life insurance benefits - a rule similar to those of health insurance.
A DPS statement with a timeline of events said benefits came back when teaching assistants returned to class.