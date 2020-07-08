DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's school district has announced plans for registration of new district students and kindergarten students.
A Wednesday press release said families can register new Decatur Public Schools students on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is happening at each DPS school building.
DPS staff will be at each school to help with registration and make sure paperwork for all students is in order.
Parents can click here for a list of documents they will need to bring to register new students. The site has a list of forms for kindergarten registration and grades 1-12.
The same link has information about school boundaries for the 2020-21 school year. Boundaries have changed for Dennis Lab School and South Shores Elementary School, the district said. Families can put in their home address on the site to see which elementary school their child is assigned to for the upcoming year and beyond.
To register students who are returning to DPS, families can click here and find a link to Skyward Family Access. Through there, they can login and register returning students.
The district said anyone needing assistance with the registration process should contact their student's school for help.
