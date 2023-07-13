DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-Decatur Public Schools has prohibited all access to Dennis Lab School after OSHA filed a complaint.
According to DPS, they received a notice on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from the Illinois Department of Labor that an OSHA complaint had been filed on Thursday, July 6, 2023, regarding Dennis Lab Schools.
The OSHA complaint alleges that the building is closed and yet employees are present coming in and out of the building, and that there is mold and asbestos present in the Dennis facilities.
As of June 8, the school had been closed for structural concerns.
As a result of this complaint, DPS is prohibiting any further access to the Dennis Lab School buildings and will be closing off all access points to the building.
School officials say all contents that have yet to be moved will remain in the facilities, as access is now prohibited.
