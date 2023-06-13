DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools says both Dennis Lab School buildings are structurally compromised and will be closed until further notice.
DPS said students and staff will not be in the Dennis Lab School campuses for the 2023-2024 school year.
“Safety is our first priority. Although we do not have a timeline as to when these structural findings will be addressed or the cost associated with the findings, we do know Dennis Lab School students will not attend school this fall at the two sites," said Dr. Rochelle Clark, Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.
DPS said it is looking into options for the Dennis school community with hopes of having recommendations for the DPS Board of Education to approve at its June 27 meeting, "if not sooner."
To view structural evaluations of each building and recommendations by engineers, click https://engage.dps61.org/dennisfuture. There is also a timeline of events that led up to the findings, the latest Health Life Safety reviews for each building, Frequently Asked Questions, and planned next steps.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.