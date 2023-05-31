DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — WAND News has learned both Dennis Lab School campuses will be closed, and all staff removed from the buildings.
DPS61 released the following statement:
"Out of an abundance of caution, Decatur Public Schools is temporarily closing the two Dennis Lab School campuses while we further assess structural concerns with the two buildings. We continue to do our due diligence, as we take proactive steps to ensure the safety of students and staff at all DPS schools."
DPS61 School Board President Bill Clevenger told WAND News the board is awaiting reports from engineering professionals who will assess the buildings. The board will discuss both short-term and long-term options for students and staff at the June 13th meeting.
Clevenger said the board feels this is a community issue that will impact the entire neighborhood, in addition to staff and students.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
