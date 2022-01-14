DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools announced updates to quarantine guidelines for students and staff.
Staff who are sick with COVID-19 or considered a close contact will stay at the new five-day isolation and quarantine period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If a staff member is a close contact to a positive case of a family member in their household and they are unable to isolate away from the person, their five-day quarantine period will not start until the last day of exposure (10 days total).
Finally, isolation and quarantine periods for Pre-K to 12 students will go back to 10 days if the student is not fully vaccinated.
Click here for more information from DPS.
