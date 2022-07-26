DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Decatur Public Schools announced it would not move forward with the school project in Lincoln Park.
The district said in a statement, Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District have been in ongoing conversations about the potential use of a portion of Lincoln Park to build a new school to serve students and families in the West End. According to the district, at this time, those conversations have come to an end, and it will not be moving forward with the project in Lincoln Park.
The Decatur Park District said, it supports the Decatur Public School District’s efforts to improve the learning environments of the children they serve. However, after much consideration and hearing the valuable feedback of the community, the Decatur Park District has chosen not to proceed with the potential sale of Lincoln Park.
In June, the school district made the announcement about building a new facility to replace District #61’s oldest school buildings, Dennis Lab School’s dual campus facilities.
Members of the community shared their concern over utilizing the Lincoln Park location at recent Park Board meetings.
"Lincoln Park is in the footprint of a national historic district. What happens when you want to use federal funds- CARES Act funds- to build in a national historic district," Lee Ann Clary added.
