Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.