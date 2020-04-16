SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday a drive-up COVID-19 testing facility will open in Springfield by Walgreens.
The facility will be at a former Walgreens location at 1155 N. 9th Street. Testing will be provided through a self-administered nasal swab, at no cost to the patient.
Test results should be available within 1-2 days on average. Walgreens will also send results to HHS and to the Illinois Department of Public Health to be reported and tracked.
Individuals that are interested in getting tested should go online to www.walgreens.com/coronavirus or www.walgreens.com/findcare. Once there, they will take an online assessment and if qualified will be able to select an appointment time. An individual cannot and should not show up at the testing location prior to taking the online assessment or without an appointment.
The guidelines for being tested at this site align with HHS guidelines. Testing is being prioritized for individuals that have symptoms and are/have:
- Healthcare worker with symptoms
- First responder with symptoms
- 65 or older with symptoms
- Those with pre-existing health conditions with symptoms