DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A driver went to a hospital after crashing a car into a house, firefighters said.
Firefighters and police received the call to respond to the 1000 block of Leafland Avenue after 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said the driver was southbound on Gulick Avenue before speeding through the intersection with Grand Avenue, heading across Garfield Park and crashing into the home.
Responders took the woman who was driving the car to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown Monday night.
Decatur's city engineer responded to the home and declared it unlivable. A woman, who firefighters said was renting the home, and two young children were displaced.
A gas leak at the house forced neighbors to evacuate. Crews were able to isolate the gas and disconnect the power.
Ameren responded to shut off gas and electricity. The home was moved off its foundation, according to firefighters.
Details about what caused the crash were unknown Monday night.
Firefighters cleared the area at 7:39 p.m.
