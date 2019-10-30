Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Light rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.