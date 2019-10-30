SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are reminding the public to drive sober on Halloween.
Springfield police issued the warning because families and children will once again be trick-or-treating in local neighborhoods Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to plan for a sober ride home.
"Impaired drivers should never get behind the wheel," police said. "It is illegal in Illinois to drive impaired by alcohol, drugs or any other substance. The SPD reminds drivers that DUIs are not restricted to alcohol-related offenses."
Police issued the following tips to the public:
- Plan a safe way to get home before attending a party;
- Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get home;
- Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home;
- Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911; and
- If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.
Federal traffic safety funds handed out through the Illinois Department of Transportation made this Halloween enforcement effort possible, police said.