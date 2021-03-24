EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – An Effingham family has sparked a conversation over headwear in school after their Black son was asked to remove a du-rag while in school.
“This is about hair health and hair hygiene,” Nancy Marschewski, the mother of the Effingham High School Junior, said.
Marschewsk started her push for change in district policy after the request of her son earlier this year. The 17-year-old had spent hours braiding his hair after nothing being able to see his hairstylist, who was not taking appointments because of COVID.
"He was trying to get it out of his face and trying to encourage growth,” Marschewski said. “That is part of the process of doing the braids or twists."
During a meeting on Monday, the school board considered changing district policy, but ultimately voted against it so they can have further conversation about the topic.
"This is not just about our son,” Marschewski said. “It originated there but ultimately the policy needs to change for all of the students of color."
During the board meeting, Marschewski addressed the board and explained why the policy needed to be changed. The high school Assistant Principal recommend the board not change the policy saying headwear in a public building does not show respect and expressed safety concerned.
Board members asked several questions, including whether banning du-rags could be considered under the policies cultural and religious exemptions.
"Isn't that kind of like discriminating against the children of color,” board vice-president Jane Willenborg, asked. “This isn't something they aren't going to do every day or all year long. If they don't get their hair done this year, they won't ever wear it."
The board did not make any decision on changing the policy as the all-white board were split in their vote.
The Assistant Superintendent who made the recommendation to not change district policy said he called several schools including two in Decatur and the Taylorville School District. He told the board all of the districts had policies that banned du-rags but told the board he would go back and do more research on the topic before the next board meeting on April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.