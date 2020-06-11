ILLINOIS (WAND) - Everyone should have access to clean water right?
That's why Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced more $5,346,300 in federal funding to address health and sanitation concerns and water system improvements.
The funding comes from the U.S Separtment od Agriculture's (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
“Investments like these are critical in helping rural communities in Illinois modernize their infrastructure so every family has access to clean, safe drinking water,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to make sure our communities receive the federal support they need to continue improving water infrastructure across our state and keep families healthy and safe.”
Under this announcement, the following projects will receive USDA funding:
- Arenzville Rural Water Cooperative (Cass County): $305,500 to construct 20 miles of water main to eliminate health and sanitary concerns.
- Village of Dover (Bureau County): $546,000 to improve an outdated water system with various updates including new insulation and wall and ceiling coverings, new heating and ventilating equipment.
- North Morgan Water Coop (Morgan County) $394,800 to install 38 miles of new waterline for the Willow Creek Phase of the North Morgan Water Cooperative.
- City of Vandalia (Fayette County): $4,100,000 to construct a water treatment plant to replace the outdated facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.