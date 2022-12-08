(WAND) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) was unanimously re-elected as the Senate’s second-highest ranking Democrat, the Senate Democratic Whip, for the 118th Congress by his Senate Democratic colleagues Thursday morning.
Durbin has served in the role in the caucus since 2005. He will also continue in his role as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In a statement, Durbin said:
“I am honored to continue to serve the Senate Democratic Caucus as Whip and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The midterm elections showed that Americans support the vision Senate Democrats, along with President Biden and Vice President Harris, have for the nation. And we will continue our work for the American people.”
