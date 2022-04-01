URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Eastern Illinois Foodbank has purchased a neighboring warehouse as part of their plan for expansion.
The building is the former home to Lang Distributing. It is just 23 feet to the north of the current EIF building.
The purchase means EIF's original plan to expand their existing building to the south has been modified. Instead, the two buildings will be connected and renovated.
“We were thrilled when the opportunity arose to purchase the building next to ours. Instead of adding new construction to our existing facility, we can add the same square footage at a lower cost,” said Kelly Daly, President and CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank. “I’m grateful to our Board of Directors and staff for their flexibility in making our vision for growth a reality. None of this would be possible without the generosity of our community.”
The purchase allows EIF to:
- Provide the same deliverables as the original plan at a lower cost (18,000 square feet of additional space, new volunteer center, addition of second dock area, additional cold storage)
- Complete renovations in less time
- Avoid disruption of service to EIF partner agencies during renovation process
- Break down scope of work into smaller projects allowing for cost control
- Build to the south if needs change in the future
